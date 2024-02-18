Time Out says

Don’t miss 16 performances showcasing a fusion of African music genres and dance forms during The Rhythms & Movements of African American Culture Festival.

Watch Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater, Asase Yaa Theater Company, Asase Yaa Youth Ensemble, Ife Youth Dance Theater and Arkestra Africa highlight dances from Ghana, Guinea, Senegal, and Cuba, as well as more contemporary forms such as Afro-Cuban, House, Rock, Hi-Life, Hip Hop, Jazz, and modern dance.

A highlight worth seeing is the world premiere of the revival ballet, Ghana: The Place Where the Chief Sleeps,” performed by the Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater

The festival concerts and performances are for all ages.