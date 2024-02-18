New York
The Rhythms & Movements of African American Culture Festival

  • Dance
  • Abrons Arts Center/Henry Street Settlement, Lower East Side
Asase Yaa
Photograph: Solwazi Afi Olusola | Asase Yaa
Don’t miss 16 performances showcasing a fusion of African music genres and dance forms during The Rhythms & Movements of African American Culture Festival.

Watch Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater, Asase Yaa Theater Company, Asase Yaa Youth Ensemble, Ife Youth Dance Theater and Arkestra Africa highlight dances from Ghana, Guinea, Senegal, and Cuba, as well as more contemporary forms such as Afro-Cuban, House, Rock, Hi-Life, Hip Hop, Jazz, and modern dance.

A highlight worth seeing is the world premiere of the revival ballet, Ghana: The Place Where the Chief Sleeps,” performed by the Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater

The festival concerts and performances are for all ages.

Shaye Weaver
Shaye Weaver

Abrons Arts Center/Henry Street Settlement
466 Grand St
New York
10002
at Pitt St
View Website
Subway: B, D to Grand St; F to Delancey St; J, Z, M to Delancey–Essex Sts
$25-35

