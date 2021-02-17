Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right PASSAGE: Live Guided Meditations

Health and beauty Fotografiska , Gramercy Friday February 19 2021 - Friday March 19 2021
Fotografiska
Photograph: Courtesy Rob Tringali/Fotografiska
Music and culture site Okayplayer and photography museum Fotografiska New York are offering New Yorkers a new series of live, guided meditations every Friday at 6 p.m. now, through March 19. The event, taking place at the museum, will incorporate tracks from "PASSAGE, the EP," Okayplayer’s new project developed to inspire community healing through sound and stillness. The lead track of the record features Big K.R.I.T.; a short-film visualizer by the man behind some of Beyonce’s greatest visual works, Andrew Morrow.

Details
Event website: https://www.fotografiska.com/nyc/event/passage-live-guided-meditations-with-okayplayer/
Venue name: Fotografiska
Address: 281 Park Avenue South
New York City
10010
Cross street: 22nd Street
Price: $40 includes museum access

Dates And Times
