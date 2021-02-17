PASSAGE: Live Guided Meditations

Music and culture site Okayplayer and photography museum Fotografiska New York are offering New Yorkers a new series of live, guided meditations every Friday at 6 p.m. now, through March 19. The event, taking place at the museum, will incorporate tracks from "PASSAGE, the EP," Okayplayer’s new project developed to inspire community healing through sound and stillness. The lead track of the record features Big K.R.I.T.; a short-film visualizer by the man behind some of Beyonce’s greatest visual works, Andrew Morrow.