New Yorkers are low on time but high on self-care. Luckily, taking time for yourself and upkeeping your appearance doesn’t mean spending hours at the spa anymore. Silver Mirror Facial Bar, which has locations in Flatiron, the Upper East Side and most recently, near Bryant Park, has created a space that’s easily accessible but offers meticulous facials you would expect at a traditional spa.

The facial bar is actually a space with semi-private rooms that exude a casual atmosphere, easy for popping in and out of after work or on your day off, with plush (heated) tables that offer a cozy experience while your esthetician gives you a thorough facial. By that, we mean each esthetician walks you through exactly what products they’re using, why they’re using them and how to use them if you choose to. They also ask about your current skincare regimen to pinpoint areas of concern or where you could improve your texture. They even follow up each appointment with a summary of your visit and the products they’d suggest for your skin based on your discussion. It feels like you have a close friend who happens to be a skincare expert.

The facials you can choose are broken down by the length of service—30 minutes and 50 minutes.

30-minute facials for maintenance are priced at $95 - $105

50-minute facials for targeted treatment are priced at $145

And add-ons to boost your facial are anywhere from $15 to $85

From there, you can choose your facial based on skincare goals, from anti-aging to acne reduction and more. Each one is “packed from beginning to end” with tools such as LED, electric muscle stimulation and high-frequency, high-end products, and top-notch estheticians to treat your skin. They all include customized exfoliation using hydradermabrasion, light chemical peels and more, which are usually expensive add-ons at other places. At the end of each facial, a vitamin-enriched oxygen treatment is used to perfectly reinvigorate your skin.

That’s a lot for a facial bar. From its many tailored options to its hyper-focused advice from estheticians, it took us by (pleasant) surprise.