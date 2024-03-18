Time Out says

Non-toxic nail polish purveyor and cozy nail salon sundays just opened its fifth location in New York City and it’s the biggest and most welcoming salon yet.

I was invited to try out the new spot/its new flagship on Spring Street—a hideaway among all the fashion retailers—inside a converted loft apartment with a terrace. Once the elevator doors opened, I walked into the Danish hygge-themed salon and was warmly greeted by friendly staff in the kitchen-turned-lounge/intake space/hang-out area.

The loft’s layout is still evident in the space: the pedicure stations are in the old living room overlooking the street; the nail polish selection and intake are in the kitchen in the middle; and eight manicure stations (across two long tables) span the former two bedrooms, abutted by the back door to the terrace. (The terrace will be used as a quiet space with seating, lounge chairs and tables for customers to use and relax in as their nails dry.)

The longer I stayed in the space, the more I felt like I was in a friend’s super nice but cozy Soho apartment. It helped that the service I was comped, the Rose Extract Anti-Aging Manicure, nearly lulled me to sleep.

The 50-minute manicure used an anti-aging soak of rose petals and hydrating coconut milk and a gentle orange-peel scrub. I got a 10-minute rose essential oil aromatherapy massage and a cooling spritz of rose water mist before any nail polish was applied. This service was $58.

Photograph: Shaye Weaver for Time Out New York | Shaye’s manicure from Sundays

What sets this nail salon apart from others is sundays’ nail polish collection. At no more than 70 shades at any given time, the polishes are 10-free, non-toxic, vegan and cruelty-free and regularly change. That being said, sundays aims to always offer timeless colors that don’t go out of style.

“We’re not so interested in chasing trends (or having hundreds of polish bottles on our shelves),” a spokeswoman for sundays says. “That’s why we’ve chosen to create a limited number of polishes. We pay special attention to what goes into every bottle of sundays polish. It took a whole year to develop the perfect 10-free nontoxic, vegan, and cruelty-free formula that could still deliver high-shine, and long-lasting brilliant color, so you can look and feel fantastic. No compromises.”

From my experience at this new flagship and other locations I’ve been to, it’s clear that owner Amy Ling Lin is committed to providing a beautiful self-care moment to her clients at any sundays spot, whether in Nomad, on Upper East Side, at Hudson Yards, in the East Village or here in Soho.