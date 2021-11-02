Time Out Says

3 out of 5 stars

When it comes to hotels, Ace has got some of the strongest branding in the game. At the chain’s newest location, an already buzzy 287-room operation on the edge of Boerum Hill, that “Ace-ness” can be felt throughout the space. The company’s second location in New York is full of exposed concrete, warm woods and retro furniture. Common spaces foster a spirit of creative collaboration and the rooms feel like quirky, unique retreats. If you imagine an Ace Hotel in Brooklyn, it probably looks something like this. It’s probably not, however, located where the actual Ace Hotel Brooklyn stands.

That interesting location is on the edge of Boerum Hill close to Downtown Brooklyn. Rather than choose an address on the latté-stained streets of Williamsburg, Greenpoint or Bushwick, the company has opted for an industrial building close to the Hoyt-Schermerhorn stop. Though its central location is close to plenty of vibrant, culturally rich neighborhoods including Cobble Hill, Boerum Hill, Downtown Brooklyn and Fort Greene, it’s not exactly known as a hub of cool or up-and-coming hotels. That geographical uniqueness could work to its advantage.

What doesn’t work to its advantage? Some of the room’s floor-to-ceiling windows look directly into apartments across the street. Some of the views are so clear, you could sync up the Netflix in your room and have a watch party. Aside from some of those unfortunate sight lines, the windows offer a lot of bang for your buck, making the rooms feel much larger than they are and drenching them in natural light. The spaces are delightfully designed by Roman and Williams and feature custom bed covers, minimalist fixtures and turntables from Music Hall (complete with vinyl records provided by Rough Trade!)

A few other things should be on your radar if you’re booking a room here. The lobby is a warm and pleasant combination of sculptural ceramic and concrete and textural materials including douglas fir, oaks, plywoods and leathers. There are areas to sit and work at communal tables and desks and incredibly comfortable furniture to spend the day answering emails. In addition to a unique on-site demo kitchen (see if it’s hosting any events during your stay) and a gym, you should book a table at the excellent on-site restaurant As You Are. Standout menu items at the 130-seat restaurant, which bills itself as “a celebration of Brooklyn culture and cuisine,” include a mouth-achingly juicy Short Rib Burger and warm, enveloping Parker House Rolls.

Not surprisingly, you’ll also encounter a lot of unique art during your stay. Be sure to check out the current offering at “The Gallery at Ace Hotel Brooklyn” in the lobby which is set to display the work of artists featured in the guest rooms. The in-room art program is curated by the artist Niki Tsukamoto and highlights striking textile and fiber works from around two dozen local Brooklyn artists, another element of Kings County you'll encounter during your stay.