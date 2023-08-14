Time Out says

A brand new hotel, the first Delta Hotels by Mariott, has just opened in Times Square with a massive mural depicting the city and its inhabitants across its cozy lounge and lobby.

Delta Hotels by Marriott New York Times Square, which is part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 31 hotel brands, is located at 340 West 40th Street in Times Square—easy access to some of the best NYC has to offer.

Inside, the hotel has 310 guest rooms with a bright, neutral palette with pops of color. The mural by artist Manuel Santelices features the city’s iconic architecture and atmosphere through large, detailed watercolor illustrations.

There's a cool, state-of-the-art gym, hydration stations on each floor and a fully-stocked Delta Pantry in the lobby for Marriott's members to grab continental breakfast items, beverages and snacks 24/7.

For everyone, the hotel's lobby bar George offers small bites and drinks as well as grab-and-go options. George's Nephew is a full-service, North American restaurant with cosmopolitan vibes.

"The debut of Delta Hotels by Marriott in New York City marks a significant leap forward in our brand's growth journey," said Manny Rappenecker, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Marriott International. "Championing key essentials for the highest impact, this new property in the heart of Manhattan is a testament to our unwavering 'Simple Made Perfect' mission. With an unrivaled central location and a purposeful streamlined design, Delta Hotels New York Times Square caters to seasoned travelers who value autonomy, quality and expect nothing but the best in their travel experiences."