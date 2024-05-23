New York
Timeout

Eastwind Oliverea Valley

  Hotels
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
  Dandelion Restaurant
    Photograph: Courtesy Lawrence BraunDandelion Restaurant
  2. Eastwind
    Photograph: Courtesy Lawrence Braun
  3. Eastwind
    Photograph: Courtesy Lawrence Braun
  4. Eastwind
    Photograph: Courtesy Lawrence Braun
Time Out says

5 out of 5 stars

A stay at Eastwind Oliverea Valley is the type of “getting out into nature” where it’s so quiet the silence almost feels loud. Even though the site is less than a 10-minute drive from busy Route 28, the resort is tucked into a beautiful forested glen that feels world’s away from the more developed parts of the Catskills. (It also has the lack of cell phone service to match.) If you’re looking to immerse yourself in a woodsy wonderland, this one’s for you.

When I first checked into the property, I was directed toward the resort’s main building which houses its front desk, bar and on-site restaurant Dandelion. The staff was overflowing with personalized local recommendations and helpful tips, especially when it came to exploring the surrounding Big Indian Wilderness. Instantly, I was struck by the resort’s modern, Scandinavian sensibility which contrasts with other more rustic, camp-like lodging in the area.  

That sense of sleek, natural immersion extends to the lodging options, as well. Guests can choose from 27 A-frame, freestanding cabins: Lushna Cabins, Lushna Cabins with Decks, Lushna Suites and Double Lushnas. There are also more traditional hotel rooms located in a motel-like building. We stayed in one of the charming Lushna Suites. These small cabins combine the privacy of having your own building to relax in with the communal nature (and convenient food and drink offerings) of a small resort. 

When I first walked in, I was greeted by a tiny desk and closet area. The other half of the cabin is a spacious living area with comfortable, mid-century furniture, adventure-themed decor and Pendleton robes and blankets. (If you didn’t already want to hit the slopes or go on a hike before, you will now.) Around the corner, you’ll find the small bathroom with a shower and the sleeping nook is located up some stairs above that. Heads up: the boxy stairs to get up to the attic-like sleeping space are pretty steep!

The on-site restaurant and bar Dandelion is pricey but excellent. Food and Beverage Director Daniel Cipriani and Executive Chef Josh Bettencourt have created a seasonal menu that relies heavily on local ingredients like trout, mushrooms and maple syrup. Every dish we had was a hit. The cocktails, especially a maple old-fashioned, were also well-executed. Those offerings—along with a sauna, DJ sets, outdoor yoga, seasonal pool and plenty of books and board games, make it so you could spend a restful and fulfilling weekend here without having to leave the property. If you do, however, you’re steps away from hiking trails and the light sounds of the babbling Esopus Creek. Turns out, it’s not so quiet in the forest after all.

Time Out Tip: Families traveling with children should make a day out of the very fun (and beautiful) Rail Explorers down Route 28.

Will Gleason
Written by
Will Gleason

Details

Address:
212 McKenley Hollow Rd.
Big Indian
12410
