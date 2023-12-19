New York
Glen Falls House

  • Hotels
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  1. Glen Falls House
  2. Glen Falls House
  3. Glen Falls House
4 out of 5 stars

The most enticing thing about the rustic and charming Glen Falls House, located in the heart of the northern Catskills, is what surrounds it. That’s not a knock against the hotel itself—with a historic main house dating back to 1881 that’s been thoughtfully renovated and updated. It’s just hard to compete with 47 acres of picturesque wilderness right outside your door. (Not to mention rivers, multiple breathtaking waterfalls and an inspiring mountain view.)

It’s easy to take advantage of all that wilderness while staying here thanks to miles of easily accessible hiking and biking trails that connect both to the main house as well as separate cottages and hilltop motel rooms. In the summer, guests can enjoy a pool while winter visitors can book time at a forested outdoor cedar barrel sauna. Throughout the year, welcoming bonfires cast flickering flames on the forest’s edge. 

It would be easy enough to offer all of those outdoor recreation options, but the food and beverage program here is, by far, one of the most creative and interesting in the area. A regular kitchen pop-up series called The Full House Series, features weekend-long chef takeovers of Trotwood Restaurant resulting in fascinating and delicious fare. A recent weekend saw Chris DeJesus of Butcher & Bee Nashville serving inventive plates utilizing local ingredients. 

The cocktails on hand are complex and excellent and the nightlife venue The Tavern may be the coolest in the northern Catskills with an impressive sound system and great DJs surreally located in the middle of the woods. Throughout, the design offers a whimsical and comfortable take on rustic chic with a polished finish and historic accents. The rooms also contain Brooklinen bedding and Kiehl’s amenities for a luxe take on your rural getaway.

Time Out Tip: The lobby retail offerings include plenty of unique and interesting local gift items for those back home.

Will Gleason
Will Gleason

Details

Address:
230 Winter Clove Road
Round Top
12473
Contact:
View Website
