Walking up to the hotel on Cherry Street in Burlington, I thought it looked like any other contemporary hotel in a small city, but after walking into the lobby, I was quickly impressed by the rustic details it incorporates all over the space: stone, wood and live plants adorn the walls and accent its otherwise plush interior.

The vibe is casual luxury, mixing the great outdoors with the comforts of the great indoors.

Immediately and warmly, my partner and I were greeted at the front desk, even though we checked in late after taking the eight-hour Ethan Allen Amtrak train from NYC. The lobby itself is cozy—to the left is an arrangement of complimentary snacks and information about Burlington and to the right is a dock for about six bikes you can take out for free. Behind us was a roaring fire set in a stylish lounge that would have been a perfect landing pad if I wasn’t ready for bed.

Up on the sixth floor, right outside the elevator bank, is a snack and coffee bar that guests are welcome to partake from any time. The smell of roasted coffee beans permanently permeates the hallway, adding to the cozy, ski lodge atmosphere that continues across the hotel in details like wooden door frames.

With one tap of the key card, we walked into our temporary abode that looked better in person than in the photos. Warm wood accents and clean linens were a balm to our travel-weary souls. The platform bed and pillows were cloud-soft but not in the bad-for-your-back kind of way and there was plenty of space to chill out, from a window seat overlooking the back of the property to a leather lounge chair. The bathroom amenities were split in two (the shower and sink on one side and the toilet and a second sink on the other) by sliding doors that actually work and create a private space when closed, which is hard to say for a lot of sliding doors. The shower pressure was immaculate, too.

The best part of Hotel Vermont, though, is the locally-made products it stocks its rooms with. A quick look around the space and I found a Vermont Flannel Company quilt, aromatic essential oils-based lotion, body wash and haircare from Lunaroma and a beautiful Vermont print by local Katie Babic Designs, among other items. Even cooler, if you like something in your room, you may be able to purchase it by scanning a QR code with your phone. It’s the first time I’ve ever seen a hotel hawk local wares this way and I’m into it.

My two nights sleeping at Hotel Vermont were good. I slept peacefully—I wasn’t woken up by noise or housekeeping (you can choose when you want your room to be cleaned) save for some weird light creaking noises that likely occurred during a wind storm.

And despite being a person who doesn’t typically enjoy dining in a hotel restaurant, Juniper, the hotel’s spot, was actually tremendously good. The space pulls on the hotel’s overall earthy vibe, with spacious tables, comfortable seats and a casual but more upscale atmosphere. It specializes in dishes made with fresh and locally-sourced ingredients and you can taste it. We ordered the Maple Wind Farm 1/2 Brick-Pressed Chicken (shareable for two) that comes with crispy, perfectly roasted brussels sprouts and new potatoes with an herb demi-glace. Juniper Bar made a perfectly balanced Bee’s Knees (gin, lemon and honey) that was easy to drink and not overtly lemony as they tend to be.

Hotel Vermont helped make my stay the best it could be by helping me pick out what to do in Burlington, from visiting the popular Zero Gravity Craft Brewery to suggesting a (free) bike ride along Lake Champlain. The hotel is conveniently located about a five-minute walk from Church Street Marketplace and a 10-minute walk from the train station, so getting anywhere on my list was easy. Bonus Points: They even had a basket of locally-made caramel candies for all to pick from, which goes a long way in my book.

If you’re looking for a cozy, stylish and convenient stay in Burlington, Hotel Vermont will check those boxes for you.