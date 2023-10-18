Time Out says

Where charm and comfort collide—a cute boutique gem right in the heart of midtown!

As soon as I stepped into the lobby of the Martinique New York, I was greeted by stunning chandeliers that cast a warm, inviting light over its super-chic furnishings. It was like walking into a stylish dream.

The room was a cozy, expansive queen double deluxe suite with enough space to host a mini dance party and the bed was so plush it practically whispered, “Sweet dreams, sleepyhead!” The room’s decor didn’t quite get the memo from the stylish lobby, which was all about the sleek grey and gold look, but the space definitely made up for it!

To indulge in the full experience during the stay, I made my way up to the 17th-floor. There, I found a lounge area with plenty of space to hang out on cozy cushioned sofas or girl boss in the productive co-working space. Whatever you pick, a drink is easily found to accommodate your vibe at The Press Club Grill bar.

The Press Club Grill is a restaurant that’s like a time machine back to the Mad Men days of the 1960s. With its vintage-inspired ambiance, it’s a trip down memory lane that feels oh-so-right. I grabbed The PCG ‘Steak Diane’ Burger and paired it with a Margarita (On the rocks). I was not disappointed!

Neighborhood:

You're in the heart of it all with Times Square and the Empire State Building just around the corner. It's the epicenter of NYC's buzzing energy, with the best entertainment, food, and shopping spots right at your doorstep.

Nearby:

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA): For art enthusiasts, this is your playground!

Bryant Park: For a tranquil escape in the midst of the city.

KazuNori: For authentic hand-rolled sushi delights. Sushi Fans unite.

Time Out Tip:

When at The Press Club Grill, embrace the vintage vibes and treat yourself to a classic cocktail. Pair it with their signature dish for the full retro experience—it's a match made in nostalgic heaven!