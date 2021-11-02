Time Out Says

4 out of 5 stars

It’s the age-old dilemma of planning an upstate trip: Do you want to stay in a town and explore all the local culture it has to offer or escape into nature on a rural property? One welcoming new luxury boutique property in Hudson has provided an encouraging answer. It turns out, you can do both.

The Amelia is located in the charming hamlet of Hudson just a few short blocks from the town’s main drag full of restaurants, vintage shopping, home goods stores and must-visit antique dealers. However, in an impressive feat, the back of the property looks out over nothing but trees and sky—a stunning, picturesque vista that you can take in from another one of the property’s unique offerings: It’s outdoor pool.

The 19th-century Queen Anne style house sits on Allen St, surrounded by other stately homes. Guests are provided with a code to enter the historic property beforehand at the invisible operation, along with an access code for one of eight rooms, information on things to do in the area and a number to reach out to with any questions or concerns. In addition to common spaces and a library stocked with books, an on-site kitchen is full of snacks, coffee and breakfast items.

The design of the house, developed in partnership with local interior designer Tim Albright Designs, combines traditional details like elaborate woodwork and mahogany fireplace mantles with more modern touches like art by Basquiat and Warhol and minimalist furniture. The space manages to strike a careful balance between a warm, cozy country retreat and curated, invigorating contemporary aesthetics. That feel is carried from the welcoming library and common sitting areas into the bedroom suites, two of which are 1000-square-feet spaces with full living areas that can accommodate up to four guests.

The rooms, which exude a sense of subtle luxury and an eye for details, feature Lockwood New York bath amenities, Frette bath and pool towels and Matouk bed linens. Continental breakfast is available throughout the week and coffee and tea are available at all times. In addition to the 35-foot-long pool, a rarity for the area, an outdoor fire pit is available to guests for s’mores and other cooler weather fun.

If you’re looking to book a stay at the Amelia, be sure to also check the events page to see if there are any on-site cultural activities that you can take advantage of. Past events have included author seminars, artist lectures and a concert series in collaboration with the US-China Music Institute at Bard College. Even if nothing is on the docket for the weekend you might be looking to book a trip, numerous books found throughout the property will offer a quick cultural escape. Much like the property itself, the library boasts a have-it-all selection from thrillers perfect to read at the outdoor pool to more serious fireside tomes.