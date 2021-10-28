New York
The Boarding House - Seminary Hill Orchard & Cidery

  Hotels
  1. The Boarding House Seminary Hill Orchard and Cidery
Time Out Says

The cozy aesthetic of a boutique hotel meets the simplicity of mountainside living here at The Boarding House at Seminary Hill Orchard & Cidery.

Located in the Catskills along the Delaware River in Callicoon, New York, The Boarding House has just eight apartments across two buildings (the Upper and Lower Houses) that offer a peaceful respite to New Yorkers and travelers looking for a quiet getaway.

The hotel, which opened in June 2021, has 17 bedrooms with fully-stocked kitchenettes in each apartment plus a communal living room and parlor kitchen, where light breakfasts are served each morning. 

The carefully curated rooms with Kilim rugs, luxury linen bed sheets, cotton towels, real and re-productions of antique farmhouse decor and reclaimed wood make a stay here feel special with personalized touches. The houses were designed and renovated by local studio Homestedt to mimic the "elegant simplicity of the Shakers, with a focus on natural materials, functional design, and the luxury the comes from well-made things."

The communal aspect of the boarding house is pretty minimal—you grab breakfast in the parlor kitchen with everyone—and you access your room via a private code you key in.

Better yet, the Boarding House is indeed affiliated with the Seminary Hill Orchard & Cidery, located just a one-minute car ride away on Wagner Lane. There, you can grab lunch, catch live music, do a cider tasting and get the perfect Instagram shots of your glasses in front of one of the most beautiful views in Callicoon.

Shaye Weaver

Details

Address:
8 Hospital Road
Callicoon
12723
Contact:
www.seminaryhill.co/the-boarding-house
(845) 887-4056
