Nestled in the tiny mountain hamlet of Hensonville, charming boutique hotel The Henson offers a winning blend of upscale luxury and rustic immersion in nature. It’s also well located to take advantage of some of the best activities the Catskills has to offer while also providing a relaxing respite from outdoor adventures.

The historic building dates back to 1918 but has been brought into the 21st century thanks to thoughtful design with earth tones, contrasting salvaged wood and modern furniture. The main central gathering place, the Living Room, features a long couch, tables and copious amounts of board games. (I felt like I was staying at a chic friend’s upstate house for the weekend.) The rooms range from cozy, 130-square-foot spaces to larger suites stocked with Casper mattresses, Frame TVs, Marshall Speakers, Grown Alchemist bath products, Frette towels and rainfall showers. (Basically, all the things you want after a long day spent outside!)

Outside of the pleasant rooms, there are some other unique amenities you’ll want to take advantage of during a stay here. A wellness room contains fitness equipment and an intimate infrared sauna perfectly positioned to provide a view of the surrounding mountains. Speaking of views, a spacious rooftop deck overlooks Windham Mountain, Black Dome Valley, a swimming creek and herb garden. On the food and beverage front, an honor bar acts as a shared mini bar and is stocked with a thoughtful collection of interesting drinks and snacks.

Outside of the beauty of the landscape, the main draw of this hotel is the onsite fine dining restaurant Matilda which provides as a lovely showcase of the region's bounty. Inspired by the surrounding Catskills, the restaurant uses locally sourced ingredients to create a seasonal menu crafted by Chefs Jeremiah Stone and Fabian von Hauske Valtierra (the pair behind NYC’s Wildair and Contra). The oft-changing menu is paired with a wine and beverage program highlighting natural wines and local beers.

Appropriately for the hotel that’s so infused with nods to the natural world, The Henson undertakes a number of interesting sustainability efforts including no single-use bath amenities and a predictive watering irrigation system using rainfall. At Restaurant Matilda, an on-property vegetable garden bed and foraging are used to source ingredients. At the end of each evening, open wine is used to make vinegar for future use and restaurant-used oils and fats are sent to a company that transforms them into fuel. Thanks to those efforts, you can be assured that while staying here your nighttime accommodation will be as green as your daytime mountain hike.

Neighborhood

Hensonville is a tiny little town that’s technically a part of nearby Windham. It’s biggest draw is it’s location, smack-dab in the middle of the bustling outdoorsy hotspots of Windham, Hunter and Tannersville but it also has a tiny walkable downtown block.

Nearby

The Windham Path A 1.5-mile multi-use trail loop (perfect for walking your dog or running) through a striking natural landscape

Briars & Brambles Books The best bookstore in this region of the Catskills

Hunter and Windham Mountains These two mountains provide the best skiing within a three-hour drive of NYC.

Time Out Tip

Located around the corner, Day June Luncheonette serves mouthwaterning breakfast (get the pancakes!) that’s a perfect start to a day of hiking, swimming, biking, skiing or whatever you have planned for the day ahead.