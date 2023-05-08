Time Out says

The Pridwin Hotel has almost 100 years of rosy summertime memories within its walls. The nostalgia of summers gone by lingers in its stairwells, halls and cottages in carefully chosen warm wooden accents, vintage upholstery and framed black and white photos. Meanwhile, its fresh, updated interiors sing with quirky enthusiasm, from its whimsical wallpapers and modern light fixtures to its immaculate marble table tops and subway tile, conveying that this was and is still the place to be.

Now open for its first full season after a two-year renovation, its Main House features 33 rooms, a covered terrace, cozy gathering and meeting spaces (with roaring fireplaces in the cooler months), a new farm-to-table food program, plus 16 private cottages and a private pool across its 10 acres of shoreline overlooking Shelter Island’s Crescent Beach with bikes, kayaks and other complementary amenities for visitors.

Owned by the Petry family and newcomers Cape Resorts—which also operates Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor, the Congress Hall and Virginia hotels, the Beach Shack, and Beach Plum Farm & Cottages in Cape May, New Jersey—The Pridwin is once again at the top of the hospitality game.

Neighborhood:

Shelter Island is literally sheltered between the North and South Forks of Long Island. With a population of just under 3,000 and access via a short ferry ride from Sag Harbor from the south or Greenport from the north, the tiny island offers a quieter spot to rest, relax and explore.

Nearby:

The island is dotted with saltbox, clapboard and Victorian homes, which are great to see on a bike ride, especially over at Shelter Island Heights, but the Mashomack Preserve is a must-see. With more than 2,000 acres of protected forests, salt marshes, swamps and meadows, it’s a pristine tract of land perfect for hiking and sightseeing. Beachgoers should check out Shell Beach or Wades Beach. Dine at the hotel for great American cuisine, but if you’re feeling adventurous, try Shelter Island Seafood for fresh catches, Leon 1909 for “unfussy,” countryside French-Italian fare, farm-to-table cuisine at Vine Street Cafe or tavern fare or Japanese rolls, sushi, Omakase and ramen at the Chequit Inn.

Time Out tip:

Get a massage at the hotel’s spa and take a time out in its sauna for true refreshment.