Van Leeuwen x MatchaBar Earth Day Ice Cream Happy Hour

This Earth Day, Van Leeuwen and MatchaBar are throwing a party at SIXTY LES's bar, Make Believe. At the party, you can try their limited-edition new flavor, Vegan Green Planet, a collaboration between the ice cream company and MatchaBar. The ice cream is an inversion of Van Leeuwen's usual Earth Day flavor: instead of spirulina ice cream, the vegan ice cream base will be made green from matcha with a housemade blue spirulina almond cake folded throughout.

The first scoop of ice cream is free and there will also be happy hour specials offered throughout the night! MatchaBar's DJ will play records.

This event is free and open to the public.

Make Believe is located on the 7th floor of SIXTY LES hotel, 190 Allen St, New York, NY 10002.