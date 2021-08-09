Westgate New York Grand Central offers a comfortable, stylish, clean and convenient stay right in the heart of midtown.

If you're looking for a quiet respite from midtown without actually leaving the area, Westgate New York Grand Central offers a central stay that's just outside the chaos of one of NYC's biggest transit hubs.

Located on 42nd Street just a block away from the United Nations building, it's far enough east that the hustle and bustle don't reach the hotel's steps but is easily accessed within a few short minutes. Visitors can quickly reach Grand Central Station, Times Square, Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall, Central Park as well as Broadway and Fifth Avenue.

Westgate New York Grand Central officially opened in June 2021 in the heart of Tudor City with a complete and period-specific renovation of 299 guest rooms and suites, a completely reimagined lobby and a brand-new European-inspired Tudor City Tavern. The building originally served as the Hotel Tudor, which opened when Tudor City was developed around 1930.

Westgate committed to paying homage to the building's origins in its stylish refurbishment—from the Herringbone wood flooring to the period-specific Art Deco furniture and charming artwork throughout. That being said, the hotel has all the modern luxuries you'd expect from a Westgate hotel in NYC.

Check-in is breezy and three gilded elevators whisk you up to your room in no time. While on the smaller side thanks to its historic beginnings, Westgate New York Grand Central is surprisingly private and keeps most city noise out. Rooms are well-appointed with comfortable beds with stunning headboards, large flatscreen TVs, charming desks and floor lamps, beguiling artwork by Gustav Klimt and modern restrooms that are clean and comfortable like the living space right outside their doors. The luxe king balcony rooms even allow you to step outside for fresh air and experience rare views of the city and the East River. The hotel's historic windows are still around just outside the more modern ones, giving guests a little taste of what once was.

"The goal of the comprehensive renovation of this historic hotel was to modernize the property’s amenities while staying true to the Art Deco design and paying homage to the rich history of Tudor City, Manhattan," says Mark Waltrip, Westgate’s Chief Operating Officer. "By incorporating industrial design elements, the property maintains a timeless and classic aesthetic that is newly revitalized with a modern touch of luxury."

If you're meeting colleagues or want to grab a drink before settling in for the night, the Tudor City Tavern just past the lobby offers signature, classic and craft cocktails made by bartending experts, and they run between $14-$19 each. There's also a full menu of Horse Soldier Bourbon Whiskey (a distillery owned and operated by 9/11 responders) cocktails for those looking to try something really special. You can drink at the bar or sit in the and stylish lounge with high back chairs and comfortable sofas, too. The Tudor City Marketplace, next to the tavern, offers food and drinks to go for those in a rush or in need of something easy.

Time Out tip: Attend an outdoor movie night in the summer or ice skating in the wintertime at Bryant Park, or head to the beautiful Morgan Library & Museum, which is not far on 37th Street and Madison Avenue.