Most New Yorkers that leave the city for a trip upstate are looking for an escape. The Hudson Valley, with its tree-covered mountains, dramatic river views and exceptional local businesses, provides that in spades and Wm. Farmer and Sons is a perfect match for travelers looking to leave the city behind. Its romantic mix of local antiques, high-end amenities and friendly service is a combination that lets you live your relaxing getaway fantasy without sacrificing comfort. It’s also very pretty.

Located within the walkable core of the small riverside city of Hudson, the hotel splits the difference nicely between a full-service lodge and a home rental. Rooms are spread out across three neighboring buildings and a passcode lets you enter and leave similar to a private rental. Like most of this remarkably well-preserved city, the buildings that make up Wm. Farmer and Sons are historically significant stunners. The main building, which also houses the restaurant and barroom, dates back to the 1830s. Above the common areas, it features seven rooms and suites of varying sizes and layouts.

Next door to the main building, the Merchant House is a beautiful property marked by an antique whale sign hanging outside the front door. (Fun Fact: Hudson used to be a major center of the whaling industry, an interesting reminder that even though it feels like you’re worlds away, you’re still not that far from the Atlantic Ocean.) Inside the front door of the house, you’ll find an elegant dining room with a working kitchen that’s available for private events. Beyond that, is a tucked-away private garden hidden behind the house.

Up a flight of wooden stairs, and past a welcoming mix of art and antiques, four guest rooms and suites can be found. Similar to the other lodging options, these rooms also feature a mix of layouts, but The Mercer suite is a notable standout. The suite features two bedrooms that open up on a central hallway and bathroom and is a perfect option for those traveling with family or friends that want to save some funds by not getting two separate rooms.

Though they’re all unique, every one of the well-appointed rooms have thoughtful touches that add some personality to the spaces including four-poster beds, rows of old books, fireplaces, brick walls and vintage furniture. Rounding out the boarding offerings, The Annex Suites feature four suites well-matched for families with kids or those looking for larger accommodations. Those rooms are located just downhill from the main building.

One of the main draws of staying at Wm. Farmer and Sons is its proximity to Warren St., the main commercial center of Hudson, which is located just around the corner. You’ll find tons of great restaurants and one-of-a-kind shops on the bustling thoroughfare, making this a great home base for those looking to explore the lovely city on foot.

For those looking to stay a bit closer to where they’ll be sleeping, the on-site restaurant and barroom is an excellent option and a local standout. Not surprisingly from a place that has “farmer” in its name, the menu offerings make extensive use of local farms and producers. The menu changes regularly but standouts include the Shadowbrook Farm Bar Burger and the MX Morningstar Farm Spigarello Kale. (Seriously. It’s one of the best kale salads we’ve had in a while.) The delicious cocktails were developed with NYC’s Milk and Honey.

Before you head out in the morning and make your way back to your real life, you can take advantage of one more on-site amenity: the country chic café The Mercantile. The coffee and pastry purveyor makes for a perfect final stop before hitting the road and heading back to real life.