Love Above All Ball

  • LGBTQ+
  • Rainbow Room, Midtown West
Love Above All Ball
Oliver Sim of The xx, Kill the Lights’ singer and actor Alex Newell and DJ Honey Davenport will headline the elegant Love Above All Ball at the iconic Rainbow Room. This beloved philanthropic ball, which benefits the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will also have special performances, including a cabaret sing-along from RuPaul Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon and Matthew Mazur aka DJ Mazurbate. Chef Andy Baraghani will curate an exceptional menu paired with a curated drink menu from Shannon Mustipher. Tickets are available for purchase now, but they're limited so don’t wait until the last minute. This month, celebrate how love can rise above all and can conquer anything with this unforgettable Pride event. We’ll see you there in your most swanky ‘fit!

Event website:
www.rockefellercenter.com/events/love-above-all-ball/
Address:
Rainbow Room
30 Rockefeller Plaza
65th floor
New York
10112
Cross street:
between 49th and 50th Sts
Contact:
www.rainbowroom.com
212-632-5000
Transport:
Subway: B, D, F, M to 47th–50th Sts-Rockefeller Ctr
Price:
$344
Opening hours:
Dinner and dancing select evenings, check website for reservations; brunch Sun 11:30am–3:30pm

