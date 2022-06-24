Time Out says

Oliver Sim of The xx, Kill the Lights’ singer and actor Alex Newell and DJ Honey Davenport will headline the elegant Love Above All Ball at the iconic Rainbow Room. This beloved philanthropic ball, which benefits the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will also have special performances, including a cabaret sing-along from RuPaul Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon and Matthew Mazur aka DJ Mazurbate. Chef Andy Baraghani will curate an exceptional menu paired with a curated drink menu from Shannon Mustipher. Tickets are available for purchase now, but they're limited so don’t wait until the last minute. This month, celebrate how love can rise above all and can conquer anything with this unforgettable Pride event. We’ll see you there in your most swanky ‘fit!