Time Out says

To celebrate the reboot of Queer As Folk, Peacock and The Stonewall Inn are partnering up this week for a cocktail hour with cast members, live performances and giveaways.

Between Thursday and Saturday, Stonewall Inn will host A Spectrum Of Experiences, which is open to the public, that will have inclusive drag performances and event activations with performers like Boyyyish, Aquaria, and more. Plus, there will be New Orleans-themed touchpoints throughout the space, including performances by New Orleans Drag Queens Armand Fields, Siren, Debbie With a D, and Laveau Contraire.

Those who attend will be able to get free merch from Queer As Folk (while supplies last) and "shatter their expectations" on the neon Stonewall stage on the second floor of the bar. They can also step inside Queer As Folk's character Brodie’s safe space by entering an Infinity Room (the back room at the Inn will be transformed into a mirrored experience). Of course, there will also be a new specialty cocktail to celebrate the partnership and the launch of the series.

The daily schedule is as follows, June 9-11:

2-6pm: Open House

6-10pm: Drag Performances & Dance Party

10pm-4am: Open House

On Saturday, the open house begins at 1pm.

Specific performances are as follows:

Thursday, June 9: DJ Boyyyish is performing from 6-10pm with performances from Aquaria between 8- 9pm.

Friday, June 10: Armand Fields, who plays “Bussey” will perform from 8-8:20pm, followed by a performance from Siren at 8:30pm.

Saturday, June 11: Debbie With a D will perform from 8-8:20pm, followed by a performance from Laveau Contraire at 8:30pm.