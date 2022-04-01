New York
Diet Zhuzh

  • LGBTQ+
  • Parkside Lounge, Lower East Side
Diet Zhuzh
Photograph: Courtesy Tiny Tiger Media
Time Out says

Looking for something that will make you feel a bit better about that long-delayed return to the office? This queer underground party will have you associating workplace culture more with the dance floor than the watercooler. Diet Zhuzh is a riotous new event poking fun at work and brand culture in a serious party atmosphere. DJs Who Girl and Babes The DJ, along with host Anya Volz and photographer Tiny Tiger, are throwing the nightlife company retreat of your dreams. 

"Diet Zhuzh is serious fun. We need humor right now. We need nightlife that is fun and thought-provoking. We need spaces where we give ourselves permission to laugh at the absurdity of life,” says DJ Who Girl. “This is the party where you can learn something about your ‘work/life balance,’ meet new people, and dance.” 

Expect plenty of jokes about “circling back” and “huddling up” along with nametags identifying employees (a.k.a. partygoers) as belonging to the Dept of Taste, the Dept. of Them/Thems, the Dept. of Carrying On, etc. Best of all? In the third year of a pandemic that’s affected all of our nightlife and work lives, it’s the perfect place to form some brand-new IRL connections of your own. (Who says you can’t network on a dance floor?) 

For this outing, be sure to wear your most energetic neon pink and acid green look—there will be a prize for best “company uniform” of the night!

Will Gleason
Written by
Will Gleason

Details

Address:
Parkside Lounge
317 E Houston St
New York
10002
Cross street:
at Attorney St
Contact:
www.parksidelounge.nyc
212-673-6270
Transport:
Subway: F to Delancey St; J, Z, M to Delancey–Essex Sts
Price:
$5 advance/$15 at the door
Opening hours:
Daily 1pm–4am

Dates and times

