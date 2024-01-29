Time Out says

Lady Gaga’s family restaurant, Joanne Trattoria (a name made famous by the artist’s eponymous album), is bringing in sensational drag queens for free, “speakeasy” drag shows every Wednesday, starting on Valentine’s Day.

“Drag Me To Joanne’s,” which is hosted by Jupiter Genesis, features special guests. Coming up, you’ll see Mariyea and Angel Au on February 14; Vidana and Lana Ja’Rae on February 21; and Paloma and Blair Bitch on February 28. Of course, because it’s all set at Joanne’s, there will “be ample Lady Gaga action,” organizers say.

“‘Drag Me To Joanne’s’ has been a staple here at Joanne Trattoria over the last few months and we’re beyond thrilled to not only make it a weekly show, but a free show,” said Joe Germanotta, Lady Gaga’s (Stephanie Germanotta’)s father. “Where else in this city can you enjoy a terrific free drag show and authentic Italian food?”

Produced exclusively by Jessee O of G L I T A NYC and co-produced by Jupiter Genesis, the show starts at 7pm. Joanne Trattoria’s full Italian menu will be available during performances. Additional tickets for the show aren’t needed, you just need or order a meal.