Made in Asia: Asian Drag Festival

  • LGBTQ+
A drag queen spreads her arms on a stage
Photograph: By Marion Aguas
The first-ever AAPI drag festival is coming to Bushwick’s 3 Dollar Bill on February 10 from 10pm-4am. The festival’s mission is to celebrate and promote Asian drag performers and provide an inclusive space for queer and trans-AAPI. Among the festival’s headliners will be Nymphia Wind, who is on the current season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, as well as other beloved NYC drag queens like Angel Au, Diva Soria, Felicia Oh, Kekoa Is, Shia Ho, and more. General admission tickets go for $40-$50, premium tickets go for $60, and VIP tickets are $120.

Ian Kumamoto

Address:
Price:
$40-$120
Opening hours:
10pm
