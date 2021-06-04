A new mobile drag show will make its way across Brooklyn this month in time for Pride.

The inaugural series of the Mobile Drag Performance Unit (MDPU)—presented by FagSigns, a Brooklyn-based neon signage company that serves the LGBTQ+ community—is made possible via a converted 12-foot trailer that acts as a mobile stage with a DJ booth, outfitted to be the perfect stage for nine incredible drag performances.

See Brita Filter, Lagoona Bloo, DJ Lady Simon (June 12); Robyn Banks, Robin Fierce, Lola Michele Kiki, Hibiscus, DJ IVENCHY (June 19); and Scarlet Envy, Xunami Muse, Essa Noche, DJ Loyaalteee (June 26).

You can see them at Albee Square in Downtown Brooklyn at 2pm, the Walt Whitman Library/Stonewall Houses, located in Fort Greene at 4pm; and the DUMBO Archway at 7pm on June 12, 19 and 26. On June 26, the performance in Dumbo will instead take place on Dock Street.

The MDPU was created to help restart NYC's nightlife by highlighting the drag industry.

"Drag is an art form that actualizes transformation in society, acting as the paratroopers of the LGBTQ+ community who represent social equality using entertainment and theatre as vehicles to reach the public," explains FagSigns GEO (Gay Executive Officer) Matthew Day Perez. "Mobile Drag Performance Unit, thanks to the support of the Downtown Brooklyn + Dumbo Art Fund’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, is a colorful and bright way to celebrate Pride, the re-emergence of New York, and bring the community back together again after a year of isolation."