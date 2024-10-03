The Upper West Side’s intimate speakeasy dinner theater from Joe Germanotta—yes, that's Lady Gaga's father—is bringing a twist to their weekly Drag Me To Joanne’s drag and dinner show on October 30, when they'll host their second-annual Monster Ball.

Expect a drag dinner extravaganza where Jupiter Genesis will be joined by NXTHING and where attendees will be encouraged to arrive to dinner dressed up in their favorite Gaga-inspired attire. Reserve your spot on OpenTable to make sure you get a seat.