Queer Prom

  • LGBTQ+
  • Crystal Lake Brooklyn, Williamsburg
It’s prom season, and you don’t have to be a teen to enjoy the annual festival ball.

Queer Prom is coming to Crystal Lake, an event space in Williamsburg, on Thursday, May 11 at 9pm. The party will go until 3am with entertainment, drag performances, dancing, drinking (peanut butter espresso martini, anyone?) and much more. Tickets are sliding scale in price, to be inclusive of all budgets. Groups are welcome, as are singles, couples and throuples. Those who want to meet a plus one on-site can also head to the event early when @dykefembot will host a speed dating event. 

Prom outfits are encouraged, and a competition for prom royalty will offer a coronation to the crowned queer. The winners will also receive a goody bag from Babetown, and a binder from For Them. 

Photographer Dev Baby will be available to capture all the prom ‘fits and let you strike the perfect prom pose, and three local DJs—DJ Petal, DJ Crystal Queer, and DJ Jay Essex—will play all night.

If you want a permanent souvenir from prom night, Tattoos by Priya will offer ink on-site. Less permanent accessories, like jewelry, will also be for purchase, at a pop-up shop from queer Korean-American-owned misomomo. Consumable treats from The Lost Canna Club will be sold all night, and guests will also be treated to a free pre-roll, if desired. 

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner

Details

Address:
Crystal Lake Brooklyn
647 Grand St
Brooklyn
11211
Contact:
Price:
$20 sliding scale
Opening hours:
9pm-3am

Dates and times

