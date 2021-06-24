The 3rd annual Queer Liberation March will begin at Bryant Park, marching west along West 41st Street to 7th Avenue, and then down 7th Avenue to Sheridan Square and the Stonewall National Monument, then east along West 4th Street to Washington Square Park to disperse. ACT UP for Health will be at Washington Square Park South to give out Covid-19 vaccines (and other health tests) and free joints to those 21 and older who get theirs or who have gotten theirs.

"Marijuana has served as medicine and comfort for people with HIV from the beginning of the AIDS epidemic 40+ years ago, and with 'Joints for Jabs,' ACT UP is happy to be providing it as medicine for LGBTQIA2S+ and HIV/AIDS communities during COVID," said Kellen Gold of ACT UP.

Instead of a police presence, community members will serve as safety marshals for the March on foot and bicycles. RPC volunteers have worked for months to ensure that the event can occur without the need or involvement of police.

If you can't make it, it'll be live-streamed beginning at 3:30pm across Reclaim Pride’s social media channels and on the DeafQueer.org Youtube Channel. The program itself will be hosted live from historic Judson Memorial Church, by River Ramirez and Cole Escola and feature live footage from the march, interviews with marchers, and short documentary segments examining urgent issues for the LGBTQIA2S+ communities.