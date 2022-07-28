New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Werq The World

  • LGBTQ+
  • Radio City Music Hall, Midtown West
  1. Werq the World
    Photograph: courtesy of Voss Events
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Werq the World
    Photograph: courtesy of Voss Events
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Werq the World
    Photograph: courtesy of Voss Events
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

History will be made this summer when drag queens take the stage for the first time ever at NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

The queens in question are from RuPaul's Drag Race. "Werq the World," which is touring across the U.S. and Canada this summer, will be stopping in NYC on July 28 and will feature favorites Kameron Michaels, Rose, Asia O’Hara, and Jaida Essence Hall, and season 14 finalists Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Daya Betty, and Jorgeous.

"This is the biggest, most spectacular drag show on earth," says Brandon Voss, the show’s producer. "Audiences will be in awe as their favorite queens from past seasons and the newest stars of season 14 come together on some incredible numbers. The music, sets, fashion, choreography and lighting in the 2022 production are the largest to date and like nothing fans of drag have ever seen before."

In the show, an experiment gone wrong sends audiences spiraling through time with no way of returning to 2022! The queens will whisk fans on a magical journey through iconic periods of history in hopes of returning them safely home.

Tickets are on sale now.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Event website:
vossevents.com/werq-the-world-tour/
Address:
Radio City Music Hall
1260 Sixth Ave
New York
Cross street:
at 50th St
Transport:
Subway: B, D, F, M to 47–50th Sts–Rockefeller Ctr; 1 to 50th St
Price:
Starting from $35

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.