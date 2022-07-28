Time Out says

History will be made this summer when drag queens take the stage for the first time ever at NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

The queens in question are from RuPaul's Drag Race. "Werq the World," which is touring across the U.S. and Canada this summer, will be stopping in NYC on July 28 and will feature favorites Kameron Michaels, Rose, Asia O’Hara, and Jaida Essence Hall, and season 14 finalists Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Daya Betty, and Jorgeous.

"This is the biggest, most spectacular drag show on earth," says Brandon Voss, the show’s producer. "Audiences will be in awe as their favorite queens from past seasons and the newest stars of season 14 come together on some incredible numbers. The music, sets, fashion, choreography and lighting in the 2022 production are the largest to date and like nothing fans of drag have ever seen before."

In the show, an experiment gone wrong sends audiences spiraling through time with no way of returning to 2022! The queens will whisk fans on a magical journey through iconic periods of history in hopes of returning them safely home.

Tickets are on sale now.