Alamo Drafthouse City Point

Movie theaters Downtown Brooklyn
  • 4 out of 5 stars
(2user reviews)
1 Love It
Save it
Alamo Drafthouse City Point
Photograph: Courtesy Victoria Stevens

When you arrive at the Alamo, you ride the escalator of a shockingly clean mall—the City Point shopping center—up to the fourth floor. Right from the start, you're in a place that caters to those who geek out about all things cinema. That crazy red-and-orange carpet from The Shining lines the floor (a franchise signature). There's an art installation of King Kong that you can pose behind, hugging the spire of the Empire State Building. Moving further in, there's a cocktail bar, the House of Wax. But the theaters themselves are the most impressive, boasting rumbling sound and crystal-clear picture. All seven of them sport Alamo's patented dine-in service: pen-and-paper ordering and delivery by a "ninja-quiet staff." The menu includes steak sandwiches, jerk chicken, all manner of drinks and one necessary holdover from Austin: queso and chips.

Posted:

Venue name: Alamo Drafthouse City Point
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue
Address: 445 Albee Square
Brooklyn
11201
Cross street: between Willoughby and Gold Sts
Transport: Subway: B, D, N, Q, R to Dekalb Ave
Do you own this business?
To improve this listing email: feedback@timeout.com
  • Read more
  • Read more
  • Read more
  • Time Out says
    • 2 out of 5 stars
    If you thought that the anal sex joke at the end of Kingsman: The Secret Service was the funniest bit, you’re in luck: This sequel takes all the crudest aspects of its predecessor and runs with them. Taron Egerton returns as Eggsy, the working-cla...
    Read more
  • Time Out says
    • 4 out of 5 stars
    It’s still raining in Los Angeles—actually, now it looks like thick sheets of sludgy sleet are pounding down—and those dark synths swirl in Blade Runner 2049, a colossal piece of retro-futuristic gorgeousness. At well over two-and-a-half hours, th...
    Read more
  • Time Out says
    • 3 out of 5 stars
    If all you remember from Stephen King’s 1986 doorstop, the 1,100-page It, is that it’s the one with the legendarily evil clown Pennywise, a vicious and supernatural abductor of children, you’re pretty much up to speed. The clown is the best thing ...
    Read more
  • Time Out says
    • 4 out of 5 stars
    “Male chauvinist pig versus hairy-legged feminist!” That’s how ex-tennis pro Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) pitches his big idea to women’s champ Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) in Battle of the Sexes, a movie based on a story that would be unbelievable...
    Read more
  • Read more
  • Read more
  • Read more

You may be interested in:

Average User Rating

4 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:1
  • 4 star:0
  • 3 star:1
  • 2 star:0
  • 1 star:0
LiveReviews|2
1 person listening
tastemaker

Alamo Drafthouse is great if you want to watch a movie while you eat. Unfortunately, I hate eating while I watch a movie, I was hoping the Alamo would be different than other places I've been, but it was not. I find it very distracting, people running around, trying to crouch, but really the crouching is more distracting than just regular walking. I don't even like to eat popcorn while I watch a movie, let alone a whole meal, especially if the movie has subtitles (I saw Kedi, which does) I feel like I miss parts of the movie while I try to stab my salad. Plus, the food itself was not very good the lettuce in my salad was wilted and rubbery, my boyfriends mac and chees was meh.  But the theater itself is very nice, the seats are comfortable and I LOVE the no talking, no phones, no late comers rule, I wish more theaters did this! What I did love was the bar afterwards, so see my review of House of Wax for more on that! 

tastemaker

First of all, I didn't even know the whole dinner plus movie kinda theater had reached new york. I'm out of the loop I guess. So coming to this movie theater with my friend to see Get Out, I thought I was going to the ol' run o' the mill theater with seats. But no. Not the alamo. There are only a few rows (less than ten). I liked that the seats were in pairs which was cool if you're with a friend or someone you know, could get too close for me if it were a stranger. Seats are super comfy tho. You have a table in front of you and a menu underneath. You just write down what you want on a paper and someone collects it and brings you what you order throughout the show. Plus 40 minutes before the movie ends they discreetly handle payment. Efficiency! I love it! All of the food sounded delicious. Truffle butter popcorn? um yes. milkshakes? double yes. too bad my friend and i just had lunch before the movie. Ah well. I shall return!