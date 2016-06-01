When you arrive at the Alamo, you ride the escalator of a shockingly clean mall—the City Point shopping center—up to the fourth floor. Right from the start, you're in a place that caters to those who geek out about all things cinema. That crazy red-and-orange carpet from The Shining lines the floor (a franchise signature). There's an art installation of King Kong that you can pose behind, hugging the spire of the Empire State Building. Moving further in, there's a cocktail bar, the House of Wax. But the theaters themselves are the most impressive, boasting rumbling sound and crystal-clear picture. All seven of them sport Alamo's patented dine-in service: pen-and-paper ordering and delivery by a "ninja-quiet staff." The menu includes steak sandwiches, jerk chicken, all manner of drinks and one necessary holdover from Austin: queso and chips.
|Venue name:
|Alamo Drafthouse City Point
|Contact:
|Address:
|
445 Albee Square
Brooklyn
11201
|Cross street:
|between Willoughby and Gold Sts
|Transport:
|Subway: B, D, N, Q, R to Dekalb Ave
Average User Rating
4 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:1
- 4 star:0
- 3 star:1
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0