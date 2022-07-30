Time Out says

Starting July 13, Film at Lincoln Center is hosting an outdoor summer movie series that "promises to delight and thrill moviegoers." The free screenings will range in genre, including seminal music documentaries, quintessential monster classics, sci-fi cult favorites and landmark documentaries. There will also be a screening of a New York Film Festival selection (Happy Together). Catching a film is free but first-come, first-served—just line up along the west side of Barclay’s Grove at Hearst Plaza (30 Lincoln Center Plaza). Seating will open to the public 30 minutes before showtime and all screenings will use headsets. Below is the line-up:

Wednesday, July 13 at 9pm — Buena Vista Social Club

Thursday, July 14 at 9pm — Mystery Train

Friday, July 15 at 10pm — Gimme Shelter

Saturday, July 16 at 9pm — Happy Together (Presented by New York Asian Film Festival)

Thursday, July 21 at 10pm — Paris Is Burning

Friday, July 22 at 9pm — Time Bandits

Saturday, July 23 at 9pm — Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday

Friday, July 29 at 9pm — Godzilla

Saturday, July 30 at 9pm — Godzilla Raids Again