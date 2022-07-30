New York
The Summer For the City outdoor film series

  • Movie theaters, Outdoor
  • Lincoln Center, Hearst Plaza, Upper West Side
Lincoln Center Summer Movie Series
Photograph: courtesy of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
Starting July 13, Film at Lincoln Center is hosting an outdoor summer movie series that "promises to delight and thrill moviegoers." The free screenings will range in genre, including seminal music documentaries, quintessential monster classics, sci-fi cult favorites and landmark documentaries. There will also be a screening of a New York Film Festival selection (Happy Together). Catching a film is free but first-come, first-served—just line up along the west side of Barclay’s Grove at Hearst Plaza (30 Lincoln Center Plaza). Seating will open to the public 30 minutes before showtime and all screenings will use headsets. Below is the line-up:

Wednesday, July 13 at 9pm — Buena Vista Social Club
Thursday, July 14 at 9pm — Mystery Train
Friday, July 15 at 10pm — Gimme Shelter
Saturday, July 16 at 9pm — Happy Together (Presented by New York Asian Film Festival)
Thursday, July 21 at 10pmParis Is Burning
Friday, July 22 at 9pm — Time Bandits
Saturday, July 23 at 9pm — Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday
Friday, July 29 at 9pm — Godzilla
Saturday, July 30 at 9pm — Godzilla Raids Again 

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Event website:
www.lincolncenter.org/series/summer-for-the-city/s/Outdoor%20Cinema%20at%20Hearst%20Plaza
Address:
Lincoln Center, Hearst Plaza
10 Lincoln Center Plaza
65th St
New York
10023
Cross street:
Between Columbus and Amsterdam Aves
Contact:
lincolncenter.org
212-546-2656
Transport:
Subway: 1 to 66th St–Lincoln Ctr
Price:
free

Dates and times

