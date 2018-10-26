The 35 best horror movies to stream on Halloween

If it’s Halloween, you know where film geeks really want to be—and it’s not a costume party. Honestly, that couch looks luxurious, especially when you have a legit excuse to eat candy and get spooky in the cozy confines of home. In gathering the best horror movies to stream on Halloween, we picked seven excellent choices from each of the five biggest streaming services, all guaranteed to do the trick. Netflix has a selection that’s surprisingly au courant (much of the new “golden age” of horror from the last five years is here), while Hulu and Amazon Prime have unerring taste in modern must-sees. Filmstruck just announced that it will be closing shop in late November, so enjoy their selection of foreign horror classics while you can. And Shudder, our favorite, is an all-horror site of exquisite curatorial selection; we had a tough time picking just seven from them. Dive in and be warned: This is the scary stuff, all killer, no filler.

