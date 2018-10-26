The 35 best horror movies to stream on Halloween
If it’s Halloween, you know where film geeks really want to be—and it’s not a costume party. Honestly, that couch looks luxurious, especially when you have a legit excuse to eat candy and get spooky in the cozy confines of home. In gathering the best horror movies to stream on Halloween, we picked seven excellent choices from each of the five biggest streaming services, all guaranteed to do the trick. Netflix has a selection that’s surprisingly au courant (much of the new “golden age” of horror from the last five years is here), while Hulu and Amazon Prime have unerring taste in modern must-sees. Filmstruck just announced that it will be closing shop in late November, so enjoy their selection of foreign horror classics while you can. And Shudder, our favorite, is an all-horror site of exquisite curatorial selection; we had a tough time picking just seven from them. Dive in and be warned: This is the scary stuff, all killer, no filler.
Best horror movies streaming on Netflix
The Haunting of Hill House (2018)
Don't miss the boat on Netflix’s ten-part sensation, which, despite being a limited series meant to be watched at home, is one of the scariest things we've ever seen on a TV. It delivers Shirley Jackson’s landmark 1959 novel beautifully, updating the time period to the early ’90s while also toggling to a moment decades later, when the kids have grown up into haunted adults. All of the acting is excellent, particularly young Mckenna Grace (Gifted), stealing every scene.
The Sixth Sense (1999)
Let’s stretch back to a time when the name M. Night Shyamalan didn’t trigger groans. Leaping to prominence with this expertly scripted ghost story, the director had it all: a talent for atmosphere, a Rod Serling-esque gift for a clever twist ending and an easy way with actors, especially Haley Joel Osment, a rare horror Oscar nominee.
The Witch (2015)
The story of a 17th-century family forced to resettle near some very haunted woods, Robert Eggers’s debut is manna for horror puritans, but not much fun for actual Puritans. It’s a movie that has stunned audiences—not with shock effects or gore, but with a dank climate of clouded judgment and furious retribution.
The Conjuring (2013)
The elements are familiar—a rural house, a vulnerable family, some pissed-off demonic spirits—but filmmaker James Wan (the first Saw) knows how to use them. In both its setting and rock-solid craft, this blockbuster is a throwback to horror’s early-’70s heyday, a model that ain’t broke and don’t need fixing.
The Shining (1980)
From a certain perspective, all of Stanley Kubrick’s movies are horror films: 2001’s terrifying cosmic loneliness, Dr. Strangelove’s cheery annihilation, the death duels from Barry Lyndon. Which is all a way of saying that when the director finally got around to making a proper thriller, he paradoxically produced the ultimate comic satire on the American family. With blood in elevators. Essential.
It Follows (2014)
Heavily indebted to the suburban terror of John Carpenter (with a throbbing synth soundtrack by Disasterpeace’s Rich Vreeland), David Robert Mitchell’s dreamy chase thriller has a premise that’ll have you scanning the horizon for oncoming killers. Never identified beforehand, they come at you after you have sex.
Raw (2016)
A horror movie that unnerved audiences at the Toronto International Film Festival—ambulances were called to the theater to tend to nauseated viewers—director Julia Ducournau’s vicious, unmissable breakthrough is about a young veterinarian-in-training (Garance Marillier) who becomes a cannibal.
Best horror movies streaming on Hulu
The Fly (1986)
Jeff Goldblum’s queasy performance as a genetically modified scientist, along with that of Geena Davis as a charmed journalist who becomes worried about him, elevate this remake well above its hokey ’50s predecessor. It’s arguably David Cronenberg’s finest film: Who knew he could do romantic tragedy as well as he could gross us out with body horror?
Paranormal Activity (2009)
The definitive example of YouTube-generation frightmongering, Oren Peli’s minimalist spookfest is the triumph of a brilliant concept. Unsurprisingly, it works even better at home, with your own living room echoing the characters’ banal terror pit. (Like The Amityville Horror, this is a fear film for suburbanites.)
American Psycho (2000)
Director Mary Harron flattered Bret Easton Ellis’s notorious novel by imbuing it with a deeper conception of yuppie evil (brilliantly played by Christian Bale) and by filling the margins with humorous ’80s details: a chic parade of Tribeca designer restaurants, aggressive music and neon-suffused nightclubs.
The Hills Have Eyes (1977)
And those eyes have mutant cannibals attached to them. Woe to the all-American family whose Winnebago breaks down near the nuclear test site these freaks call home. Advertised with the tag line “The lucky ones die first,” Wes Craven’s pic—from his earlier, scarier period—earns points for accessing a similar vein of domestic satire as The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
Even with the volume pumped up, it’s less terrifying than creepy, but on those limited grounds, Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez’s low-budget hit is pure gold. The scariest part is how these kids can’t put their cameras down, regardless of how much supernatural danger they’re in. Don’t say this movie wasn’t prophetic.
Let the Right One In (2008)
My, what a curious thing: a horror film that doesn’t rely on loud noises or excessive gore to creep the creep out of you. The film is almost Bergmanesque in its formal restraint. Indeed, it’s made by Swedes. But it also happens to be about vampires.
Berberian Sound Studio (2012)
A timid British sound recordist (Toby Jones) heads to early-’70s Rome for a gig on a gory giallo thriller, directed by a pretentious, Dario Argento–esque artiste. A mental breakdown is imminent, and impressively, Peter Strickland’s film snaps too, tearing itself apart in a collage that’s close to experimental, yet never unmotivated.
Best horror movies streaming on Amazon Prime
Nosferatu (1922)
Ironically, the best cinematic adaptation of Dracula is the one that doesn’t include the word Dracula in the title. If actor Max Schreck’s undead count doesn’t give you the creeps, you may as well give up on the horror genre altogether. This is the silent film that started it all.
Jaws (1975)
Or, as we like to call it, Three Men and a Shark. Yes, it’s the film that created the template for the modern Hollywood blockbuster. Pity that most of its successors suck so hard. Jaws is a perfect sea drama, perhaps not even technically a horror movie. But for its glimpses of toothy terror (and a haunting midnight monologue by Robert Shaw, the scariest bit in the entire script), we’re happy to include it.
Carrie (1976)
Stephen King's intuitive understanding of the terrors of early womanhood (it's a bloodbath) found ideal expression in Brian De Palma's horror classic—a gruesome tale of high-school vengeance. Carrie's telekinetic powers cast a timeless spell on audiences, especially those bullied and oppressed by their own families and communities. Cool kids can be pretty mean.
Vampire's Kiss (1988)
Notable for an especially unhinged performance by Nicolas Cage (yes, he really does eat a live cockroach), Robert Bierman’s comedy about a New York literary agent convinced of his own bloodlust is for home viewers whose idea of a Halloween night involves laughs. Cage’s delivery of the alphabet is inspired.
Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1990)
We still get chills thinking about this minimalist slasher film. Like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, John McNaughton’s brutally realistic tale of a man whose life consists of doling out random murders feels like a nightmare you can’t wake up from. This was Michael Rooker’s career-making performance.
It Comes at Night (2017)
Get Out gobbled up the think pieces, but writer-director Trey Edward Shults’s creepy post-apocalyptic nightmare—set sometime after the fall of America—was the most lingering piece of (non-news) horror we saw during 2017. Plague is the film’s monster, yet it’s not the only enemy: As two families warily try to coexist in a dead world, paranoia and self-protection rear their ugly heads.
The Stepford Wives (1975)
Something strange is happening to the women of Stepford, a small New England town, in this classic B-movie, an essential feminist text. Namely, they’re being turned into robots, made to love, honor and, most of all, obey their menfolk. If any movie deserves a resurgence right now, it’s this one.
Best horror movies streaming on Filmstruck
Eyes Without a Face (1960)
Horribly disfigured and isolated in her rural mansion, a young woman aches for an identity that never formed. Her brilliant surgeon father, still guilty over the accident that caused her deformity, grafts the faces of unsuspecting victims onto his daughter. Beyond icky, this morose French masterpiece sneaks up on you. It may be greatest psychodrama not made by a Swede.
Night of the Living Dead (1968)
Flesh-eating “ghouls” (“Yeah, they’re dead—they’re all messed up”) terrorize a farmhouse in a movie that invented an entire subgenre: Today we know these creatures as zombies. George Romero’s budgetary limitations, far from being a hindrance, actually contribute to his film’s pinned-in atmosphere. There’s a racial allegory here, too, for those who want it.
Godzilla (1954)
Filmstruck has the uncut Japanese version, which is the place to start with this classic, the atomic age’s fiercest indictment—not of prehistoric beasts loosed from underwater caves, but of all-too-human button pushers. Long considered a purging of postwar anxiety, Godzilla rages with articulated civic anger at nuclear folly, years before The China Syndrome or Dr. Strangelove.
Ugestu (1953)
A perennial contender on greatest-film-of-all-time lists, Kenji Mizoguchi’s haunting ghost story is also one of the most ravishing films ever made, with one stunning image after another. It’s unnerving, too—weirdly so for a movie that’s 65 years old. If your love of J-horror starts with Ringu, you’ve got some homework.
Häxan (1922)
Also known by its translated title, Witchcraft Through the Ages, this unclassifiable oddity—a mix of supernatural “research” and scenes of allegedly real spell casting—is an amazingly forward work given the year in which it was released. Benjamin Christensen’s fake documentary is a testament to the way horror has always broken barriers, often in the name of bad taste.
The Unknown (1927)
What we’d like to know is how this lunatic project ever got green-lit. It stars Lon Chaney as a dude who’s disguised himself as an armless knife-thrower in a circus; he falls for a female performer (a young Joan Crawford) who’s terrified of men’s hands. You can’t make this stuff up, but underrated director Tod Browning (also of Dracula and Freaks) could.
Dead Ringers (1988)
Jeremy Irons won an Oscar for Reversal of Fortune, but it should have been for his astonishing work here as identical-twin gynecologists in David Cronenberg’s mesmerizing horror film. (Irons even thanked Cronenberg from the podium, so take heed.)
Best horror movies streaming on Shudder
Psycho (1960)
Please note that this is the Alfred Hitchcock version, not the Gus Van Sant deconstruction (apologies to all of you who love shot-for-shot remakes). Working with his unfussy TV crew from Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Hitch ended up with one of his more adventurous thrillers, brutal for its day and boldly perverse.
Halloween (1978)
It wasn’t the first slasher movie per se, but John Carpenter’s ingenious minimalist nugget about suburban teens and an unstoppable killer is easily one of the most influential horror films ever—especially for its percolating synth score, echoed as recently as the 2018 “requel.” Jamie Lee Curtis is the last word in final girls, and that faded white mask still gives us the cold sweats.
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)
Let this be the year—if you haven’t already done so—to finally work up the courage to see Tobe Hooper’s criminally underrated classic, a top-rank satire of American class warfare (survival of the hungriest), teenage misadventure in the backwoods and one of the darkest masterpieces of the ’70s.
The Wicker Man (1973)
A Scottish police sergeant (Edward “The Equalizer” Woodward) discovers a society of modern pagans in this eerie cult item that’s far creepier—and a lot less funny—than the Nicolas Cage remake. Christopher Lee’s hair should have won an Oscar for follicular brilliance.
The House of the Devil (2009)
College student Samantha (Jocelin Donahue) is in desperate need of rent money, so she answers a babysitting ad that takes her to an old, dark house. Ti West’s slow-burn Satanic panic thriller seems like a found object from a video store’s garbage bin circa 1982, re-creating a slasher-flick vibe with spot-on fidelity.
Magic (1978)
Anthony Hopkins is a ventriloquist who is constantly badgered by his murderous puppet. Someone has control issues. After directing this film, Richard Attenborough made Gandhi—which is to say that the level of commitment is Oscar-grade. The script is by William Goldman (All the President’s Men).
Black Christmas (1974)
An early slasher with an undeniable impact on future landmarks like Halloween and Friday the 13th, this cult essential takes place on a snowy college campus where sorority sisters (including the dearly departed Margot Kidder) find themselves targeted by a creep who lives in the attic. The mood is icy and ominous; it doesn’t lift even after you turn on the lights.