If the organizers of the Brooklyn Silent Film Fest are to be believed, this year’s event will be the most punk film festival you'll ever attend. Not far from Newton Creek in Greenpoint, eight new short films will be paired with eight different performances from musicians who wrote original scores for the films this Friday, November 15. Don’t miss the full sets at the end of the night from acts Grace Bergere and Hari-Mint before DJ Uncle I wraps things up.

Here's this year's film lineup: "N"; Unit_27B; Straw Walkers or: The Contagious Nature of Misery; Lucky Mud; Come è entrato (Within); BEZ; In The Garden; and Zaqqum. And here's the lineup of musicians: Grace Bergere; Hari-Mint; Brook Pridemore; Ghost Guns; Psirens; ISawYerMusic; SCUBA; and Chris Uriola.

After all of the films are screened, a set of judges will rate each of the movies based on their quality and the pairing of score to short film. The best film of the night will be announced, but no matter who wins, there’ll be plenty to chew on with films from all over the world from Russia to Iran. The festivities begin at 8pm and tickets are $15 in advance.