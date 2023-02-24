New York
Movie Night at Edge

  • Movies
  • Edge Observation Deck, Midtown West
Photograph: courtesy of Edge
In New York City, you can watch a movie in a theater, but you can also watch it in the park and on a big ship (at the Intrepid), and now, you can watch it on Edge, the highest observation deck in the Western Hemisphere.

On February 24, Edge will partner with the Museum of Modern Art to screen Love Affair (1939) in its indoor observation deck on the 101st floor at 9:30pm. It’s sure to be a spectacular viewing with city lights around you and a good black-and-white movie in front of you.

Admission ($75) will include not only the screening but access to Edge’s outdoor sky deck and admission to MoMA through December 21, 2023.

Get yours now for a spectacular night out!

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Event website:
www.edgenyc.com/en/moma-movie-night
Address:
Edge Observation Deck
30 Hudson Yards
New York
10001
Contact:
groups@hudsonyardsnewyork.com
Price:
$75
Opening hours:
8-9pm

Dates and times

