In New York City, you can watch a movie in a theater, but you can also watch it in the park and on a big ship (at the Intrepid), and now, you can watch it on Edge, the highest observation deck in the Western Hemisphere.

On February 24, Edge will partner with the Museum of Modern Art to screen Love Affair (1939) in its indoor observation deck on the 101st floor at 9:30pm. It’s sure to be a spectacular viewing with city lights around you and a good black-and-white movie in front of you.

Admission ($75) will include not only the screening but access to Edge’s outdoor sky deck and admission to MoMA through December 21, 2023.

