Movies Various locations , Hell's Kitchen Thursday October 8 2020 - Sunday October 11 2020
Run Hulu Original Film
Photograph: Courtesy Allen Fraser Kiera Allen as 'Daughter / Chloe' and Sarah Paulson as 'Mother / Diane' in RUN. Photo Credit: Allen Fraser.
There's a new virtual film festival in town from The Brooklyn Horror Film Festival (and Boston Underground,  North Bend, Overlook, and Popcorn Frights) called NIGHTSTREAM that'll include film premieres, panels, digital social events, and more from October 8 to 11.
Opening night includes the world premiere of Run, a Hulu original film with Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen about a wheelchair-bound teenager whose fragile, isolated existence with her doting mother is threatened when she begins to notice strange occurrences around her house.
NIGHTSTREAM is a fundraiser event and all proceeds go directly to the artists and filmmakers involved, as well as to the festivals to recoup losses incurred by COVID-19, and to charities and small businesses local to each fest. 

Details
Event website: https://nightstream.org/
Venue name: Various locations
Address: New York
Price: Starting at $25

Dates And Times
