NIGHTSTREAM
There's a new virtual film festival in town from The Brooklyn Horror Film Festival (and Boston Underground, North Bend, Overlook, and Popcorn Frights) called NIGHTSTREAM that'll include film premieres, panels, digital social events, and more from October 8 to 11.
Opening night includes the world premiere of Run, a Hulu original film with Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen about a wheelchair-bound teenager whose fragile, isolated existence with her doting mother is threatened when she begins to notice strange occurrences around her house.
NIGHTSTREAM is a fundraiser event and all proceeds go directly to the artists and filmmakers involved, as well as to the festivals to recoup losses incurred by COVID-19, and to charities and small businesses local to each fest.
