Movies Flushing Meadows-Corona Park | Queens, NY , Queens Friday March 5 2021 - Tuesday April 20 2021
Queens Drive IN
Photograph: Courtesy Queens Drive-In

New York City's drive-ins are still going strong — The Queens Drive-In at NYC’s iconic Flushing Meadows Corona Park (a project by Rooftop Films, Museum of the Moving Image and the New York Hall of Science) is back for its spring season, from March to June this year.

It'll all kick off on Friday, March 5 with a special screening of Amazon’s highly anticipated Coming 2 America, which will be co-presented by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. The event is free and open to the public with RSVP. Attendees will receive free food and merchandise courtesy of Amazon Studios.

“Coming to America is the quintessential, iconic Queens film, and we are beyond thrilled to host one of the only screenings of its sequel, Coming 2 America, right here in the film’s backyard," Richards said. "I am proud to continue the Borough President Office’s tradition of hosting drive-in films in our home borough."

Programming will continue throughout the spring with new and classic films curated by Museum of the Moving Image and Rooftop Films, including a dozen double features like Escape from New York and Robocop; Dazed and Confused and Fast Times at Ridgemont HighShaft and Boyz n the Hood; Fist of Fury and Lady SnowbloodNorth By Northwest and From Russia with LoveRocky and CreedDesperately Seeking Susan and Thelma and Louise; and Singin’ in the Rain and Magic Mike XXL

There will also be regular screenings of beloved family films, including LabyrinthWilly Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Babe/Babe Pig in the City double feature and an opening weekend presentation of The Muppets Take Manhattan. Additional classics will include Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, David Lynch’s Dune, the Coen Brothers’ The Big Lebowski, and a screening of Your Name, one of the most popular anime films of all time.

Tickets are on sale now.

 

Event website: https://www.queensdrivein.com/
Venue name: Flushing Meadows-Corona Park | Queens, NY
Address: Grand Central Pkwy to Van Wyck Expwy between Roosevelt Ave and Robinson Pkwy
Queens
11375
Transport: Subway: 7 to Mets–Willets Pt
Price: $35 per car (up to 5 passengers per car) and $45 for double features

Dates And Times
