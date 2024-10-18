Revisit the cult classic Rat Race this Saturday, October 19. Then enjoy a Q&A afterward with screenwriter Andy Breckman (best known as the creator of Monk) and comedian Gabe Mollica (This American Life) at Angelika's Village East theater. The 2001 film stars Oscar winners Whoopi Goldberg and Cuba Gooding Jr., Monty Python co-creator John Cleese and an ensemble cast of familiar faces who are racing from Las Vegas to a New Mexico train station where $2 million is waiting for them.

Famously, the film ends with Smash Mouth performing “All Star” while wearing custom jackets, one of which Mollica purchased with the help of a crowdfunding campaign. Mollica’s iconic Smash Mouth jacket will be on hand for the Rat Race screening for audience members to try on and take photos with.

All the fun is for a good cause; proceeds from the screening are going to the Food Bank for NYC.