A series of free film screenings to celebrate the end of summer is headed to O'Donohue Park in Far Rockaway, Queens, thanks to NYC Parks and Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy. Each film to be shown was selected to celebrate the unique Rockaway landscape and community as the city continues to slowly reopen and will be screened to the lovely backdrop of the Rockaway Beach Boardwalk, coastal dunes, Rockaway Inlet and the Atlantic Ocean. Screenings will take place at sunset on the last three Saturdays of the official beach season including August 28, September 4, and September 11:

August 28: Babe: Pig in The City

September 4: Countryman (Live DJ sets from Jonny Go Figure and Joseph Dimension will happen before the screening)

September 11: Man on Wire

"As a nomadic festival, we’re always looking for new opportunities to bring good cinema to the community," said Courtney Muller, the co-founder of the Rockaway Film Festival. "We’re pleased to collaborate with these two stewards of the Rockaway landscape and very grateful for their careful attention to public programs."