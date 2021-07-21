It's time to head back to Prospect Park for the annual series, A Summer Movie Under the Stars. Hosted by Brooklyn Magazine, Prospect Park Alliance and the office of the Brooklyn Borough President, the series kicks off Thursday, July 29, and runs for four consecutive Thursdays through August 19, at the north end of the Prospect Park Long Meadow. Films begin shortly after sundown. Here's the full lineup:

July 29: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

August 5: The Goonies

August 12: Jumanji: The Next Level

August 19: Black Panther

Each movie screening is free and open to the public and RSVPs are not required for entry.