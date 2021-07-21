Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Summer Movies Under the Stars

Summer Movies Under the Stars

Movies Prospect Park Long Meadow , Prospect Park Thursday July 29 2021 - Thursday August 19 2021
Prospect Park Movie under the stars
Photograph: Jordan Rathkopf

Time Out says

It's time to head back to Prospect Park for the annual series, A Summer Movie Under the Stars. Hosted by Brooklyn Magazine, Prospect Park Alliance and the office of the Brooklyn Borough President, the series kicks off Thursday, July 29, and runs for four consecutive Thursdays through August 19, at the north end of the Prospect Park Long Meadow. Films begin shortly after sundown. Here's the full lineup:

July 29: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
August 5: The Goonies
August 12: Jumanji: The Next Level
August 19: Black Panther

Each movie screening is free and open to the public and RSVPs are not required for entry.

Details
Event website: https://www.prospectpark.org/news-events/news/2021-summer-movies-announced/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Prospect Park Long Meadow
Address: enter park at 9th St
New York

Cross street: and Prospect Park West
Transport: Subway: B, Q to Seventh Ave; F, G to Seventh Ave; 2, 3 to Grand Army Plaza
Price: free

Dates And Times
You may also like