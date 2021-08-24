See James Bond like you've never seen him before — up close and personal at Spyscape, NYC's espionage museum and experience in midtown. At this limited-time exhibit with high-tech projection mapping, you'll see Bond's actual Aston Martin DB5, investigate gadgets in Q's lab, go behind the scenes on the film production set for the explosive finale of Skyfall, and explore original artworks in Sir Ken Adam's studio. You'll see never-before-seen images and animations and brand-new interviews with the people behind the movie magic. Tickets, which are $23 for adults and $18 for children, go on sale at 10am on August 31.

The exhibit, which is now being held in association with Fever, originally opened in 2020 but later was put online due to the pandemic. This will be its glorious return!