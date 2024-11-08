Get a taste of Brooklyn Museum’s new exhibit two days early with the museum’s Solid Gold dance party. Between art, fashion, and design, our favorite precious metal has long been mythologized. In Solid Gold, the Brooklyn Museum draws together 500 works from the fashion world’s adoration of gold, gold-ground pieces of artwork, and discussions about the process and ethics of extracting gold. But before you get to hear about the history, it's time to dance!

On Thursday, November 14, the museum is putting together a golden party to celebrate the exhibit. DJ Sha Savage and The Illustrious Blacks will be spinning tunes before singer/songwriter Lollise takes the stage. A gold runway will be hosted by Spindarella and Civilization for all of those stunning outfits and designs – gold encouraged! The party takes place from 8pm to 11am. Tickets range from $30-$40.