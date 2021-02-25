Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right "Estamos Bien – La Trienal 20/21"

Museums El Museo del Barrio , East Harlem Saturday March 13 2021 - Sunday September 26 2021
Estamos bien el museo del barrio
Photograph: Courtesy Patrick Martinez | "Defeat and Victory"

El Museo del Barrio is doing its first-ever, national survey of Latinx contemporary art featuring more than 40 artists from across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Curated by El Museo del Barrio’s Chief Curator Rodrigo Moura and Curator Susanna V. Temkin, along with New York-based and former (S) Files artist Elia Alba as guest curator, the exhibition explores how identity and structural racism, migration, displacement, climate and ecological justice are all addressed in the context of the pandemic, as it relates to Latinx populations. 

Event website: https://www.elmuseo.org/
Venue name: El Museo del Barrio
Address: 1230 Fifth Ave
New York
10029
Cross street: between 104th and 105th Sts
Transport: Subway: 6 to 103rd St
Price: free

