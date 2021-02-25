"Estamos Bien – La Trienal 20/21"
El Museo del Barrio is doing its first-ever, national survey of Latinx contemporary art featuring more than 40 artists from across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Curated by El Museo del Barrio’s Chief Curator Rodrigo Moura and Curator Susanna V. Temkin, along with New York-based and former (S) Files artist Elia Alba as guest curator, the exhibition explores how identity and structural racism, migration, displacement, climate and ecological justice are all addressed in the context of the pandemic, as it relates to Latinx populations.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.elmuseo.org/
|Venue name:
|El Museo del Barrio
|Address:
|
1230 Fifth Ave
New York
10029
|Cross street:
|between 104th and 105th Sts
|Transport:
|Subway: 6 to 103rd St
|Price:
|free
