Reopening on May 1, the Museum of the Moving Image is one of the city’s most dynamic institutions. Rubbing elbows with Kaufman Astoria Studios, it includes a three-story extension that features a state-of-the-art 267-seat cinema and expanded gallery spaces. Meanwhile, the museum’s “Behind the Screen” exhibit examines every step of the filmmaking process, with artifacts from more than 1,000 different productions, and 14 classic and playable video games, including Asteroids, Ms. Pac-Man and Space Invaders. When it reopens, expect to spend time in the newest exhibit, "Envisioning 2001: Stanley Kubrick’s Space Odyssey" and weekly screenings of 2001: A Space Odyssey; "The Jim Henson Exhibition" and "D'Oh! Animating America’s Funniest Family" among other exhibits. Timed tickets will be required.

Posted:

Details
Address: 36-01 35th Ave
Queens
11106
Cross street: at 37th St
Transport: Subway: M, R to Steinway St; N, Q to 36th Ave
Price: $12, seniors and students $9, children 3–12 $6, members and children under 3 free. Fri 4–8pm free
Contact:
movingimage.us Call Venue 718-777-6800
Opening hours: Wed, Thu 10:30am–5pm; Fri 10:30am–8pm; Sat, Sun 11:30am–7pm
