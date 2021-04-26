92nd Street Y is back with a slate of live performances you can attend in person!

It's kicking things off with a spring mini-season called "Almost Home" that will be a "tasting menu" of some of its world-class programming, including classical concerts and literary readings to theater for young audiences.

"This has been a year full of challenges for performing arts venues, including ours. In the face of these challenges, though, we realized that our work would be more important and meaningful to our patrons than it has ever been in our 147-year history," said Seth Pinsky, CEO of 92nd Street Y. "Going forward, we intend to offer a full-range of the best programming in the world, both online and in-person, allowing us to touch the widest possible audience in a variety of formats and at a variety of price points."

"Almost Home" will include classical music performances by American operatic soprano Alyson Cambridge (May 3), three concerts from 92Y’s Marshall Weinberg Spring 2021 Classical Music Season including one with flautist Brandon Patrick George with pianist Bryan Wagorn (May 5); clarinetist Anthony McGill with soprano Susanna Phillips (May 11); and pianist Stewart Goodyear (May 26). André Holland (Moonlight, Selma) will also give a dramatic reading of Saidiya Hartman’s "The End of White Supremacy: An American Romance" (April 29) and 92Y’s new Theater for Young Audiences will offer a new, original dance musical geared to children ages 4-11, entitled "Adventure to Neverland" (multiple dates).

To attend in person, you'll have to provide a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination. To keep things safe, the box office will be closed and there will be no intermissions or concessions to reduce the volume of patrons in the theater’s common areas, including restrooms. 92Y will close off multiple rows of seats to ensure at least 20 feet of distance between performers and audience.

A block of up to 150 in-person tickets for the 905-seat Kaufmann Concert Hall will be released for each performance with additional tickets available online. In-person and online ticket prices will be $20 for each performance, with student tickets available for $10. Children’s tickets to "Adventure to Neverland" will be available for $10.