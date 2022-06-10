New York
An Orchestral Tribute to the Notorious B.I.G.

  • Music
Notorious B.I.G., Biggie
The Notorious B.I.G.
Biggie fans won't want to miss this incredible, free night at Lincoln Center, where the Notorious B.I.G. will be honored with a live orchestral tribute followed by a silent disco set to his music.

Bad Boy/Atlantic/Rhino Records and The Christopher Wallace Estate (as well as Biggie's mother, daughter and son) will be in attendance to the concert that will feature some of Biggie's songs from the multi-platinum album, "Ready to Die" and "R.I.A.A. Diamond Certified Life After Death." Miguel Atwood-Ferguson will arrange and conduct it, with appearances by The Originals, Stretch Armstrong, Clark Kent, Rich Medina, Tony Touch and others.

If you can't make it, you can catch the show via an exclusive live stream on the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch. As part of "Credit The Culture," Amazon Music's ongoing celebration of Black Music Month, the livestream will begin at 7:30pm.

Following the concert, there will be a silent disco that everyone can enjoy right over on the Oasis—NYC's biggest and only outdoor dancefloor with a 10-foot-wide disco ball. You don't need to have attended the concert to enjoy the disco—just show up.

Lincoln Center is encouraging everyone who attends to wear "Creative Black Tie" in honor of The Notorious B.I.G.

Shaye Weaver
Shaye Weaver

Details

Event website:
www.lincolncenter.org/series/summer-for-the-city/an-orchestral-tribute-to-the-notorious-big-208
Address:
Price:
Free
