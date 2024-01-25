Time Out says

Join the Unsung Collective, players from the New York Philharmonic and soprano Nia Drummond for a special night celebrating Black History Month. “An Unsung Symphony” will take place at Mother AME Zion Church in Harlem on Friday, February 9, at 7pm. THrough their music, they’ll revisit history through William Dawson’s Negro Folk Symphony and Jessie Montgomery’s Five Freedom Songs. The Unsung Collective is a Harlem-based music collective devoted to celebrating stories of the Black experience and Mother AME Zion Church, which was founded in 1796, is the oldest African American church in the state of New York and is known for being a grand depot for the Underground Railroad.