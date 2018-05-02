0
BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! 2018 Lineup brings free music to Prospect Park

The annual BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival presents top live music in Prospect Park all summer long

By Andrew Frisicano Posted: Wednesday May 2 2018

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival is one of the city's most beloved summer concert staples. Since 1979, music fans have stretched out in front of Prospect Park's bandshell for a killer lineup of artists—and this year's schedule of outdoor concerts doesn't disappoint.

The 40th anniversary series kicks off on Tuesday, June 5 with hip-hop vet Common headlining the season opener, and continues with stops at jazz/hip-hop fusion (BADBADNOTGOOD), contemporary classical (Kronos Quartet), rootsy Americana (Brandi Carlile), ethereal R&B (Rhye) and much more. There are also two movies on the schedule, fireworks doc Brimstone and Glory (with a live score by Wordless Music Orchestra) and the animated Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind.

Maybe most notable are the closeout performances: a special appearance on August 10 by post-rock titans Godspeed You! Black Emperor, followed by the final free concert with indie-rock vets the Breeders and up-and-comers Speedy Ortiz on August 11.

All 25 of those concerts are free (with a $5 suggested contribution at the gate). But don't forget about the venue's paid shows: The Spoon + Grizzly Bear double-bill will be one of the summer's biggest outdoor parties, as will the late-July triple booking of Courtney Barnett,  Julien Baker and Vagabon. Deadheads, look no further than the venue's Joe Russo’s Almost Dead on July 19 for your jam-band fix.

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival Free Concerts
Tuesday, June 5 at 8pm
Common

Sunday, June 10 at 3pm
Los Lobos

Saturday, June 16 at 7pm
The Jayhawks + Mandolin Orange + Parsonsfield

Thursday, June 21 at 7:30pm
Aimee Mann + Superchunk + Jonathan Coulton

Friday, June 22 at 7:30pm
R+R=Now Featuring Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, Derrick Hodge, Justin Tyson, Taylor Mcferrin + Paul Beaubrun

Saturday, June 23 at 7:30pm
Fischerspooner + Juliana Huxtable

Thursday, June 28 at 8pm
The Blues Project Featuring Dorrance Dance with Toshi Reagon & Biglovely, Created By Michelle Dorrance, Derick K. Grant, Toshi Reagon, And Dormeshia Sumbry-edwards

Friday, June 29 at 7:30pm
Branford Marsalis + Roger Guenveur Smith: Frederick Douglass Now

Saturday, June 30 at 7pm
Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder + Sierra Hull and Justin Moses + Mamie Minch

Friday, July 6 at 8pm
Les Ballets Jazz De Montréal: Leonard Cohen’s Dance Me

Saturday, July 7 at 7pm
Rhye + Natalie Prass + Overcoats

Thursday, July 12 at 7:30pm
Antibalas + Combo Chimbita + DJ Nickodemus

Friday, July 13 at 7pm
Mala Rodriguez + Ana Tijoux + Girl Ultra

Saturday, July 14 at 7:30pm
Kronos Quartet + Trio Da Kali

Friday, July 20 at 7:30pm
Anoushka Shankar + My Brightest Diamond

Saturday, July 21 at 7:30pm
Music & Movies: Brimstone And Glory w/ live score by Wordless Music Orchestra + Sonido Gallo Negro

Thursday, July 26 at 7:30pm
Brandi Carlile + Ruthie Foster

Friday, July 27 at 7:30pm
Tinariwen + Cheick Hamala Diabate

Saturday, July 28 at 7:30pm
Music & Movies: Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind + Kaki King

Thursday, August 2 at 7:30pm
Badbadnotgood + Charlotte Day Wilson

Friday, August 3 at 7:30pm
Noname + Topaz Jones + Jazze Belle

Saturday, August 4 at 7:30pm
Tarrus Riley With Dean Fraser And The Blak Soil Band + Mwenso & The Shakes

Thursday, August 9 at 7:30pm
Gary Clark Jr. + Fiona Silver

Friday, August 10 at 7:30pm
Godspeed You! Black Emperor + Emel Mathlouthi

Saturday, August 11 at 7:30pm
The Breeders + Speedy Ortiz

Ticketed BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Benefit Concerts
Wednesday, June 13 at 7pm; $45
The Decemberists

Thursday, June 14 at 7:30pm; $54.50–$60
Vance Joy + Alice Merton

Wednesday, June 20 at 6:30pm; $46–$51
Grizzly Bear + Spoon

Thursday, July 19 at 7pm; $45
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Wednesday, July 25 at 7pm; $39.50–$45
Courtney Barnett + Julien Baker + Vagabon

Tuesday, August 7 at 7:30pm; $55–$60
Good Vibes With Jason Mraz & Brett Dennen

