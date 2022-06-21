Time Out says

Grab a blanket and head out on the night of June 21 for what will be an incredible showcase of French music from FranceRocks and the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF). The most famous French rapper of all time, MC Solaar, will headline the SummerStage in Central Park event.

The artist, born to Chadian parents, broke into the music industry immediately after school with his first single "Bouge de là" (or "Get Out of There"), which featured a sample from Cymande’s 1973 track "The Message," opening for De La Soul at the Olympia and releasing his debut LP "Qui Sème le Vent Récolte le Tempo" in 1991. Since then, he's released seven more albums and recorded with Missy Elliott and the legendary Gangstarr MC Guru.

At this concert, he'll be joined by Bon Entendeur, an electronic group with disco, funk, and hip-hop influences that got their start on Soundcloud, and Hyphen Hyphen, an electropop group formed at the Conservatory of Nice whose latest record HH cracked the top 10 on the French charts.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the Fifth edition of France Rocks Summer Fest and the return of live music to New York City, which is once again thriving," said France Rocks founder Michele Amar. "I am proud to present this diverse group of edgy, up-and-coming artists and can’t wait to witness the beautiful energy of audiences enjoying this tremendous music."

Doors to the free show open at 6pm and the show runs from 7 to 10pm.