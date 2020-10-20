City Reliquary's Very Scary* Really Weird Creepy Halloween Variety Party

Theatrical freak-folk musical group Cookie Tongue will put on a show of puppetry, animation, Butoh-inspired dance, and ritual magic, with original songs and whimsical interludes using guitar, a singing saw, a glockenspiel, organ, bells, drums, experimental percussion, and "orphaned toys to send you tumbling down the Cookie hole, through sugar ash and rolling sleeves of starlight, spellbound, tasting of a world just beyond." The open-air event is open to City Reliquary members only, but you can do that for $10 a month. Costumes are encouraged!