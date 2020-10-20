Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right City Reliquary's Very Scary* Really Weird Creepy Halloween Variety Party

Music The City Reliquary Museum and Civic Organization , Williamsburg Saturday October 31 2020
Theatrical freak-folk musical group Cookie Tongue will put on a show of puppetry, animation, Butoh-inspired dance, and ritual magic, with original songs and whimsical interludes using guitar, a singing saw, a glockenspiel, organ, bells, drums, experimental percussion, and "orphaned toys to send you tumbling down the Cookie hole, through sugar ash and rolling sleeves of starlight, spellbound, tasting of a world just beyond." The open-air event is open to City Reliquary members only, but you can do that for $10 a month. Costumes are encouraged!

Details
Event website: https://www.instagram.com/p/CGk3KZDjYzy
Venue name: The City Reliquary Museum and Civic Organization
Address: 370 Metropolitan Ave
Brooklyn
11211
Cross street: at Havemeyer St
Transport: Subway: L to Lorimer St, G to Metropolitan Ave
Price: Starting at $10

Dates And Times
