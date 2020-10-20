City Reliquary's Very Scary* Really Weird Creepy Halloween Variety Party
Theatrical freak-folk musical group Cookie Tongue will put on a show of puppetry, animation, Butoh-inspired dance, and ritual magic, with original songs and whimsical interludes using guitar, a singing saw, a glockenspiel, organ, bells, drums, experimental percussion, and "orphaned toys to send you tumbling down the Cookie hole, through sugar ash and rolling sleeves of starlight, spellbound, tasting of a world just beyond." The open-air event is open to City Reliquary members only, but you can do that for $10 a month. Costumes are encouraged!
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.instagram.com/p/CGk3KZDjYzy
|Venue name:
|The City Reliquary Museum and Civic Organization
|Address:
|
370 Metropolitan Ave
Brooklyn
11211
|Cross street:
|at Havemeyer St
|Transport:
|Subway: L to Lorimer St, G to Metropolitan Ave
|Price:
|Starting at $10
