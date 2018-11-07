Brooklyn's DIY scene gets a neon-lit glow up at this sprawling music and culture complex tucked away in a burgeoning nightlife district off the Jefferson Avenue strip. The big room fits 700 peeps and boasts a sensory-overloading laser-and-LED light show. And the talent’s decidedly left of the dial, featuring indie-rockers and DJs with a foot still in the underground as well as all-nighters, such as the queer Latinx party Papi Juice. Elsewhere also features a smaller side room that offers its own programming, a second space for larger shindigs and a quiet cocktail lounge upstairs, plus a spacious rooftop deck.

If you're looking to grab a bit while you're there, checkout Mission Chinese's new Bushwick location located on the groundfloor of Elsewhere. The restaurant looks like something out of Bladerunner and has enough szechuan spice to get your palette ready to dance, too.