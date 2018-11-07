Elsewhere
Brooklyn's DIY scene gets a neon-lit glow up at this sprawling music and culture complex tucked away in a burgeoning nightlife district off the Jefferson Avenue strip. The big room fits 700 peeps and boasts a sensory-overloading laser-and-LED light show. And the talent’s decidedly left of the dial, featuring indie-rockers and DJs with a foot still in the underground as well as all-nighters, such as the queer Latinx party Papi Juice. Elsewhere also features a smaller side room that offers its own programming, a second space for larger shindigs and a quiet cocktail lounge upstairs, plus a spacious rooftop deck.
If you're looking to grab a bit while you're there, checkout Mission Chinese's new Bushwick location located on the groundfloor of Elsewhere. The restaurant looks like something out of Bladerunner and has enough szechuan spice to get your palette ready to dance, too.
|Venue name:
|Elsewhere
|Contact:
|Address:
|
599 Johnson Ave
Brooklyn
11237
Music
Leikeli47
This enigmatic artist doesn’t appear in public without wearing a mask, and her music’s infused with a revolutionary political attitude. While her tunes are unabashedly confrontational stuff, they’re also accessible, making Leikeli47 one of the fastest-rising...Rap, hip-hop and R&B Thursday March 28 2019
Music
Tommy Genesis
A member of Atlanta collective Awful Records, Tommy Genesis first gained recognition in 2015 collaborating with labelmates like Abra. Nowadays the Calvin Klein model and self-proclaimed “art-hoe” and “fetish rapper” is star in her own right, performing...Rap, hip-hop and R&B Friday April 19 2019 - Saturday April 20 2019
Comedy
Julio Torres: My Favorite Shapes
At this dazzling multimedia experiment, SNL's resident magician contemplates the inner life of inanimate objects—including doll furniture, crystals and Ferrero Rocher chocolates. Though his unique brand of alchemy has seeped into every corner of the alt-comedy...Solo shows Tuesday April 23 2019
