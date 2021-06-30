Sing along to "I Will Survive" with Gloria Gaynor herself, who will be taking the stage for a special performance at Coney Island hosted by Capitol One City Parks Foundation SummerStage and Time Out New York.

Best known for her 1978 chart-topping, Grammy-winning, platinum disco single “I Will Survive,” Gaynor became ubiquitous on the radio and in discos in the 1970s. She later shifted to faith-based songs, balancing R&B and electronic dance music with gospel sensibilities. In 2019, her song "Testimony" and "Talkin' 'Bout Jesus" with Yolanda Adams both got Grammy nominations for Best Roots Gospel Album and for Best Gospel Performance / Song. And in 2020, she took home the Best Roots Gospel Grammy.

The show will kick off with Dj Stormin' Norman of Disco Sequestered and Sundae Sermon after doors open at 5pm.