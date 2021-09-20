After selling out in California, the Lights On Festival curated by H.E.R. is headed to Brooklyn for two days on Thursday, October 21 and Friday, October 22 with performances by H.E.R. and friends, Maxwell, 6lack, Bryson Tiller, Ari Lenox, SWV, Queen Naija, Lucky Daye, Chloe Bailey, Blxst, Victoria Monet, Skip Marley, Joyce Wrice, and Tone Stith with more to be announced. Lights On made history as the first female-owned-and-curated music festival to take place in decades with its inaugural event in 2019, according to Hypebeast.com.