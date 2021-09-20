Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Lights On Festival

Music Barclays Center , Prospect Heights Thursday October 21 2021 - Friday October 22 2021
Lights On Festival curated by H.E.R.
Photograph: @lightsonfest
After selling out in California, the Lights On Festival curated by H.E.R. is headed to Brooklyn for two days on Thursday, October 21 and Friday, October 22 with performances by H.E.R. and friends, Maxwell, 6lack, Bryson Tiller, Ari Lenox, SWV, Queen Naija, Lucky Daye, Chloe Bailey, Blxst, Victoria Monet, Skip Marley, Joyce Wrice, and Tone Stith with more to be announced. Lights On made history as the first female-owned-and-curated music festival to take place in decades with its inaugural event in 2019, according to Hypebeast.com.

Details
Event website: http://lightsonfest.com/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Barclays Center
Address: 620 Atlantic Ave
Brooklyn
11217
Cross street: at Flatbush Ave
Transport: Subway: B, D, N, Q, R, 2, 3, 4, 5 to Atlantic Ave–Barclays Ctr
Price: $199 and up

Dates And Times
